Huge Petition of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Wolrd| Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence, Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation

These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs). Although a fairly nascent industry, trends indicate that these services are gaining mainstream traction with enterprise consumers.

Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence, Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Cloudmine, Parse and Feedhenr.

The global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is predictable to reach +69500 million USD by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of +47% between 2020 and 2027.

Nowadays, the top companies make up more than +9% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2019, and the world’s large enterprises are essentially concentrated in North America.

It impacts on the market-leading painstaking tools to comprehend the estimates and downsides that is piled up for the players. It also states importance on different stratagems exercised by the companies in order to prosper.

Data and application integration

Identity and access management

Usage analytics

Support and maintenance Service

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Assessed Year: 2020

Estimate Year 2020 to 2027

