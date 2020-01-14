Iran Missile Attack Aftermath Spotted by Satellite from Space

An individual doesn’t have to be on the Earth’s surface in Iraq to witness the damage brought on by the Iraq missile attack.

Satellites run by Planet Company based in San Francisco have taken pictures of Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, one of the places hit in the previous night, 7 January bombardment. The pictures that are sharp reveal which buildings reduced into rubble and destruction.

The officials of Iran have said the attack functioned as a retaliation for its passing of this high profile general Qasem Soleiman exterminated by the United States of America drone strike in the week. The airbase of all Al-Asad hosts American troops, as does Erbil airport the place hit by missiles of Iran at the previous night.

No Iraq or American died or hurt in the violence, Donald Trump who is the recent United States of America president said during a news conference that Iraq got a warning and passed the information to the United States of America.

The visible damage in the missile is on a concrete strip endure, a runway. It looks like a crater.

