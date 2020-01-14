Ketogenic Diet Market Future Scope, Overview, Growth Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2027 | Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone S.A

The global ketogenic diet market accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027.

North America held the largest market share in the global ketogenic diet market. The rise of ketogenic diet market in North America is primarily attributed to the growing consumer awareness related to health issues such as weight gain and obesity. Consumers in the US and Canada are moving towards a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Also, ketogenic diet product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the customers’ demand. Some of the key players offering ketogenic diet products in North America are Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, and Danone SA, among others. These factors further propel the demand for Ketogenic Diet market in North America.

Request Free Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006281/

A ketogenic diet leads to a natural reduction in appetite that proves to be beneficial to the consumers trying to lose weight. The ketogenic diet has proven to be helpful and beneficial against cancer, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and in cases of diabetes. The nutritional and health benefits attached with the diet are the major reasons for the growth of ketogenic diet market globally. The ketogenic diet help in weight management, which is a major cause of cardiovascular diseases in many developed countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Thus, the aforementioned benefits associated with the adoption of the ketogenic diet are driving the global ketogenic diet market.

Some of the key players in the ketogenic diet market include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone S.A, Keto And Company, Know Brainer Foods, Love Good Fats, Nestle S.A, Perfect Keto, Pruvit Ventures, Inc, and Zenwise Health among others.

Ask For Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006281/

The ketogenic diet market on the basis of the distribution channel is categorized into hypermarket & supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, others. The convenience stores segment dominated the global ketogenic diet market.

Moreover, the specialty stores segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. Specialty stores are the stores that aim and focus on selling only a specific type of products.

Like in the case of the ketogenic diet, the specialty stores will focus only on either food and beverages, snacks, dairy products, and other ketogenic products. These type of stores do not involve the sales of all types of products like in the case of hypermarkets & supermarkets.

This specificity of products sales proves to be a guiding factor to the consumers who are focused on buying only a specific type of product.

The global ketogenic diet market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global ketogenic diet market in 2018, followed by Europe.

In addition the, United States and Canada are the two key countries in the North America region which are expected to significantly drive the ketogenic diet market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Access Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006281/

Strategic Insights

Partnership and new product development were observed as the most adopted strategies in global ketogenic diet market. Few of the recent developments in the global ketogenic diet market are listed below:

2019: Love Good Fats launched its diverse range of ketogenic snack products in around 450 whole food retail stores in USA. It helped them to cater to a wider customer base.

2018: Ancient Nutrition partnered with Natural Partners Fullscript, an online platform to sell its products to medical practitioners.

2018: Ample Foods launched its new and advanced ketogenic diet, known as Ample K meal shake.

GLOBAL KETOGENIC DIET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type



Supplements

Beverages

Snacks

Dairy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]