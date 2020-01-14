Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Expected to Reach $37,872 million by 2025 – Agilent, Bio-Rad, Bruker, Danaher, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, PerkinElmer, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Thermofisher, Waters

Sameer Joshi

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market accounted for $24,286 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $37,872 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Laboratory is a setting that is equipped to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analyses of different scientific materials. To perform these activities, the laboratories use equipment and disposables such as incubators, laminar flow hood, micro manipulation systems, centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators & homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and other equipment. The disposables required during clinical testing include pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, masks, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables. These are used to perform different tests such as analysis of urine, blood, body tissues, and other body fluids. These are also employed in microbiological and pathological testing.

This report segments the laboratory equipment and disposables market on the basis of type and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on type, the market is divided into equipment and disposables. Equipment is further divided into incubators, laminar flow hood, micro manipulation systems, centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators & homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and other equipment. Similarly, disposables segment is further classified into pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, masks, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

