Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2027

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Introduction

Laryngeal cancer can be defined as the rare cancer in which malignant cells grow in the voice box or the larynx. Larynx consists of three main parts that include glottis, supraglottis, and subglottis. Laryngeal cancer mainly begins in the glottis area of the larynx. Most laryngeal cancers begin as the flat, scale-like squamous cells lining the inner walls of the larynx.

Symptoms of laryngeal cancer include hoarseness, persistent cough, sore throat, difficulty or pain in swallowing, difficulty or noisy breathing, persistent bad breath, significant weight loss, and persistent ear pain. According to American Cancer Society, over 90% of the patients with stage 1 glottis cancer, survive for a period of more than five years. Furthermore, over 60% of the patients with stage 1 supraglottis cancer survive for a period of over five years.

Global Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

Strong focus on enhancing product pipeline and significant alliances with other market players to launch advanced therapies for the treatment of laryngeal cancer, help the market players enhance their market presence.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

The Squibb Corporation was founded in 1858 by Edward Robinson Squibb in Brooklyn, New York. Bristol-Myers and Squibb merged in 1989. The company is engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of biopharmaceutical products globally. The biopharmaceuticals segment of the company is engaged in the development, discovery, licensing, marketing, and distribution of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Established in 1876, Eli Lilly and Co., is engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company operates its business through two business segments: Animal Health Products and Human Pharmaceutical Products. The company’s offerings include GEMZAR and ERBITUX.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Founded in 1896, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd develops in-vitro diagnostic products and drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company is an expert in providing transplantation products and medications in various specializations, including chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and microbiology. The company operates its business through two business segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals.

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Dynamics

Increasing Incidence of Tobacco Consumption

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-CDC, the tobacco product consumption has been significantly rising in the U.S. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. In 2017, 14 of every 100 U.S. adults aged 18 years or older (14.0%) currently* smoked cigarettes. This means an estimated 34.3 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes.2 More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.

Rising Prevalence of Laryngeal Cancer

According to American Cancer Society, the incidence of laryngeal cancer is around 3.6 people in 100,000 population per year in U.S. This estimated to over 13,365 new cases of laryngeal cancer in 2017. The new cases of laryngeal cancer in 2019 was estimated to be over 12,415 cases.

Significant Clinical Trial Failures

Laryngeal cancer is one of types of respiratory tract cancer after lung cancer. Significant efforts have been conducted for development of novel therapies to treat laryngeal cancer. However, the high costs involved in recruiting patients for clinical trials and the high cost of drugs poses a significant loss to the vendor in case of clinical trial failures. This is expected to hamper the market.