Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

Global UV LED market is expected to grow from US$ 178.4 million in 2016 to US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025.

The global market for UV LED exhibit significant growth owing to rising demand for curing process along with increasing concern regarding environment friendly and cost effective business processes. However, lack of standardization in measurement of UV light outputs might have an adverse impact on the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 9

1.2 List of Figures 10

1.2.1 Introduction 13

1.3 Scope of the Study 13

1.4 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance 13

2 Key Takeaways 15

3 UV LED Market Landscape 17

3.1 Market Overview 17

3.2 Pricing Analysis 18

3.2.1 Pricing Analysis for UV LED Package by Technology Type (2016) 18

3.2.1.1 UV-A LED Package Pricing Analysis 18

3.2.1.2 UV-B LED Package Pricing Analysis 19

3.2.1.3 UV-C LED Package Pricing Analysis 19

3.3 Market Segmentation 20

3.3.1 Global UV LED Market – By Technology 21

3.3.2 Global UV LED Market – By Application 22

3.3.3 Global UV LED Market – By Geography 22

3.4 PEST Analysis 24

3.4.1 North America PEST Analysis 24

3.4.2 Europe PEST Analysis 26

3.4.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis 28

3.4.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis 30

3.4.5 South America PEST Analysis 33

4 Global Market – Key Industry Dynamics 35

4.1 Key Market Drivers 35

4.1.1 Global endorsement of energy saving policies 35

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Curing Processes 35

4.1.3 Burgeoning Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Industry 36

4.1.4 Widespread application of UV LED across multiple industries 36

4.2 Key Market Restraints 37

4.2.1 Relatively expensive than peer products used for similar applications 37

4.3 Key Market Opporunities 37

4.3.1 Emergence of novel application to generate new growth opportunities for players in the value chain 37

4.4 Future Trends 38

4.4.1 Entry of new players with disruptive technologies would result into decline in cost 38

4.4.1 Rise in development of enhanced UV LED packages to cater next generation industries 38

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 39

5 UV LED Market – Global 40

5.1 Global UV LED Market Overview 40

5.2 Global UV LED Market Forecast and Analysis 40

UV LED Market – Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Crystal IS Inc.

Nichia Corporation

Phoseon Technology

SemiLEDs Corporation

Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

Sensor Electronic Technolgy Inc.

Halma PLC

Heraeus Holding GmBH

