Medical Computer Carts Market : Company Profiles, Market Forecast, Market Size 2024

Medical computer carts can be defined as medical carts used by medical staff for several day to day activities such as checking electronic medical records, distributing drugs, charting and EMR, medication dispensing, and nursing education. These are suitable for large hospitals, health clinics, pharmacies, and psychiatric hospitals.

The global medical computer carts market has witnessed strong growth in the past few years driven by increased adoption of electronic medical record systems (EMR) in hospitals, research institutes, and diagnostic labs, etc. This high-tech system is used to collect, store, and display patient’s health statistics. Medical computer carts offer ergonomic features and workflow solutions to accommodate and reduce the laborious routine tasks associated with providing enhanced personal and patient care. The capability to move carts from room to room supplements caregivers’ highly mobile workflow. Mobile carts allow a single computer system to be used in many places in a hospital, lab, and clinic, thereby saving space and time especially in older structures whose setup does not easily accommodate costly new technology solutions.

It can lower fatigue, frustration, and stress with a medical/nurse staff’s every task at work. This enhancement of health information technology is anticipated to drive the medical computer carts market. Growing significance of fast and easy availability of critical medical equipment and supplies are the key factors that increase demand for medical computer carts in the health care sector. Lack of awareness among medical staff and high cost are the factors restraining the medical computer carts market.

Medical Computer Carts Market Segmentation

Medical computer carts are obtainable with or without on-board power systems. Hence, based on product type, the medical computer carts market is classified into powered cart and non-powered cart. Medical computer carts have extra features such as height setting for standing or sitting use. Non-powered carts dominated the market in the past few years. The powered cart segment is expected to gain significant share of the global market in the next few years led by upgraded battery management technology. In terms of application, the medical computer carts market has been segmented into doctors’ use, nurses’ use, and others. The doctors’ use and nurses’ use segments are expected to dominate the market. Usage of mobile carts in hospitals and private clinics is increasing, followed by nurse staff in labs and clinics.

Medical Computer Carts Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds major share of the medical computer carts market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Latin America and Asia Pacific hold significant growth potential in the medical computer carts market due to rise in geriatric population, rising prevalence of various disorders, growing medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for investments in health care, and growing demand for quality health care in this region. Most of the medical computer carts products and services in these regions are driven by developing countries such as Singapore, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea.

Medical Computer Carts Market: Key Players

The medical computer carts market is highly competitive due to the presence of a number of small and large scale players in the industry. Key players operating in the medical computer carts market include AFC Industries, Ergotron, Rubbermaid Medical Solutions, Altus, Anthro Corporation, Cura Carts, CompuCaddy, Lund Industries, Modern Solid Industrial, GCX Corporation, Enovate Medical, and Scott-Clark Medical.