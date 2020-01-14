Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Projected to Reach $615.4 million by 2025 – Supermax, Semperit, Rubberex, Kossan Rubber, Hartalega, Dynarex, Cardinal, B. Braun, Ansell, Abbott

Sameer Joshi

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Middle East Disposable Gloves Market ”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Middle East Disposable Gloves Market size in 2017 is $355.92 million, and is projected to reach $615.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.

Disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food industry, and others for preventing cross-contamination between caregivers and patients. Owing to the minimal costs associated with disposable gloves, these are widely used for medical use for examinations and surgical procedures.

The Middle East disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powdered and non-powdered form. Depending on type, it is fragmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The applications covered in the study include medical and nonmedical. The medical segment is sub-segmented into examination and surgical gloves. The nonmedical segment is further segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and rest of Middle East.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Middle East disposable gloves market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

An in-depth analysis of various countries is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current market trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the Middle East disposable gloves market growth is provided

An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves in the Middle East disposable gloves industry

