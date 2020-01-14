Military Tank Containers Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Material and Forecast 2027

The global military tank container market accounted for US$ 97.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 140.2 Mn in 2025.

The military tank container market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. The growth of Military Tank Container Market is the current scenario is attributed to the rapid deployment of military and homeland security troops at various isolated and remote locations for peacekeeping missions and deter different threats. The tank containers are the easiest scope of transportation of fuel, water, perishable food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals at these isolated locations.

2.1 Asia Pacific is Foreseen to Exhibit Prime Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

2.2 Demand for Reefer Tank Containers are Expanding Significantly among the Defense Forces

3 Military tank container market landscape

3.1 market overview

3.2 market segmentation

3.2.1 Global Military Tank Container Market â€“ By Material Types

3.2.2 Global Military Tank Container Market â€“ By Container Types

3.2.3 Global Military Tank Container Market â€“ By Supplies

3.2.4 Global Military Tank Container Market â€“ By End-Users

3.2.5 Global Military Tank Container Market â€“ By Geography

3.3 value chain analysis

3.4 porter’s five forces

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

3.4.1.1 Procurement of Tank Containers is Increasing among the Defense Forces

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

3.4.2.1 Contractual Threats are Restraining the Suppliers Power

3.4.3 Threats to Substitutes:

3.4.3.1 End users are Increasing Switching from Traditional Container Material to Advanced Materials

3.4.4 Threats of New Entrants:

3.4.4.1 Increasing Procurement is Leading New Players to Enter the Market

3.4.5 Degree of Competition:

3.4.5.1 Companies Endeavour to Acquire Military Contracts

4 Military Tank Container market â€“ key industry dynamics

4.1 key market drivers

4.1.1 Growing Focus on Provisioning Modular Logistics Solutions for Military Purposes

4.1.2 Growing Deployments of Troops in Peacekeeping Missions Globally by Major Countries of the World

4.1.3 Encouraging Expenditures by the Government of Countries on the Defense Sector

4.2 Key market restraints

4.2.1 Huge costs incurred for the manufacturing & development of tank containers for defense sector

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTYUNITIES

4.3.1 Growing demands for tailor-made military tank containers

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS

4.4.1 Tanks equipped with armour protection systems and DSS technology

4.5 impact analysis of Drivers and restraints

5 Military Tank Container â€“ global market analysis

5.1 Global Military tank containers Market Overview

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – COMPANY PROFILES

AMA S.P.A

ANCORA SP.Z.O.O

EUROTAINER SA

KLINGE CORPORATION

KRAMPTIZ TANKSYSTEM GMBH

LAVA ENGINEERING COMPANY

SAXON CONTAINERS FZE

SEA BOX, INC.

VARIEL, A.S

WEW CONTAINER SYSTEMS GMBH

