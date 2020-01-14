Mycoplasma Plate Antigens Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Mycoplasma Plate Antigens Market Introduction

Mycoplasma plate antigens is a rapidly evolving market in the in-vitro diagnostic industry. Earlier, the usage of mycoplasma plate antigens was limited due to the need for skilled specialists and the high cost of tests. However, decline in the cost of labor and per sample analysis, improvements in laboratory automation, and introduction of advanced technologies have led to an increase in the usage of mycoplasma plate antigens diagnostics in a wide range of applications. Additionally, rise in the use of cell line testing in biopharmaceutical production and research is another factor driving the demand for mycoplasma plate antigens in biopharmaceuticals. practice of production cell testing is likely to cease with the rise in the number of clinical trials for drug development and discovery.

Mycoplasma Plate Antigens Market – Competitive Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers despite the dominance of North America over the market. Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific boasts of high healthcare spending despite incidences of respiratory tract infection over the last few years. The high healthcare budget has strengthened the mycoplasma plate antigens market in the region. Key players operating in this market include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific S.E., QIAGEN N.V. and others.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Founded in 1947, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, U.S. The company is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for basic research, discovery, safety, efficacy, clinical support, and manufacturing. It focuses on providing customer efficient solutions to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development, and safe manufacturing of new therapies. The company develops and implements computer software and technically derived procedures and products intended to maximize the quality and effectiveness of its services. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was formerly known as CRL Holdings, Inc. but changed its name to the present name in September 1999.

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Established in 1987, Eurofins Scientific S.E. is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services. It has an international network of more than 650 laboratories across 45 countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products as well as for clinical diagnostics. The company is a global market leader in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences, and offers support for clinical studies.

QIAGEN N.V.

Founded in 1984, QIAGEN N.V. is headquartered in Venlo, Netherlands. QIAGEN N.V. (Qiagen) is a leading global provider of ‘Sample to Insight’ solutions that enable transformation of biological materials into molecular insights. The company offers sample technologies that isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from biological samples, assay technologies to make biomolecules ready for analysis, and bioinformatics solutions to integrate software and cloud-based resources to interpret the biological data and report relevant insights. Additionally, it offers automation solutions that provide cost-effective molecular testing workflows. QIAGEN markets its products in more than 130 countries through its subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Australia.

Mycoplasma Plate Antigens Market – Dynamics

Increase in consumption of meat and dairy products

To provide good quality livestock products it is necessary to keep a regular check on animal health. This is expected to propel the mycoplasma plate antigens market for better diagnostics and monitoring during forecast period. The global meat production has increased in the past several years. The global meat production stood at 218 million tons in 1999 and is expected to reach 376 million tons by 2030. This increase in the meat production can be attributed to the rise in income levels of consumers, rapid urbanization, diet consciousness, and growth in animal population. Moreover, there has been an increase in the per capita consumption of milk, milk products, and meat, which is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Therefore, rising awareness about animal healthcare, rapidly growing animal livestock, and technological advancements are expected to boost the global mycoplasma plate antigens market.

Increased burden of regulatory requirements

Regulatory bodies of various countries are focusing on testing for the approval of a product. The EU and the U.S. have implemented stringent regulations, while also introducing new regulations to the existing ones. Moreover, the Eastern Europe is aligning with the regulations of the EU. Mycoplasma plate antigens improve the overall efficiency to protect pets and cattle from deadly infections and reduce the risk of disease transmission in poultry bird population. High prevalence and incidences of mycoplasma infections in poultry production farms globally have resulted in increase in the usage of mycoplasma plate antigens. These antigens help screen mycoplasma and provide the status of diseases in birds. Additionally, awareness programs on mycoplasma infections and rise in joint venture programs of key players for research and development on animals are factors that are projected to drive the demand for mycoplasma plate antigens in the near future.