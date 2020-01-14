Neuroscience Market – Current Trends, Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

“Global Neuroscience Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user, and geography. The global neuroscience market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading neuroscience market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Neuroscience companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the neuroscience market include, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Mediso Ltd., Laserglow Technologies, Mightex Systems, Prizmatix, Noldus Information Technology, NeuroNexus, Scientifica, Femtonics Ltd. and among others.

The neuroscience market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising government spending on healthcare infrastructure in developed regions, increasing geriatric population and rising technological advancements. However, the neuroscience-based initiatives by government bodies is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the neuroscience market.

The global neuroscience market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the neuroscience market is segmented as, instrument, software and services. The instrument segment is further bifurcated into MRI imaging systems and neuro-microscopy. On the basis of end user, the neuroscience market is categorized as, hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, research institutes and academic institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neuroscience market based on component, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neuroscience market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

