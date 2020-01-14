Next Generation Data Storage Market Values, Growth Share, Industry Size, Volume, Opportunity, Sales Revenue, Key players and Forecast to 2027

Next Generation Data Storage Market Overview:

Next Generation Storage technologies are used to store and recover information faster and more efficiently. This technology manages extensive data securely and enables reliable, secure and fast recovery of data in a cost-efficient manner. It has enabled scalable storage and handling of extensive data generated by big enterprises. It includes technologically advanced data storage products and solutions to deal with increasing file sizes and a huge amount of unstructured data.

Market Dynamics:

The next generation data storage market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing, massive growth in digital data volumes, increased use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets and growth of IoT market. However, a breach in the cloud and server-based services in data security and less structured data is impacting negatively on the growth of this market.

Market Scope:

The “Global next generation data storage market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global next generation data storage market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the next generation data storage market with detailed market segmentation by storage architecture, storage system, and storage medium and by end user. The global next generation data storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading next generation data storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the next generation data storage market.

Market Key Players:

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi, Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NetApp

Nutanix

Pure Storage, Inc.

Scality

Tintri by DDN

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd

