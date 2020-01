North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2027 | ABB Ltd.,Dassault Systèmes,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,Honeywell International, Inc.

North America manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.83 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The MES plays an essential role in synchronizing manufacturing operations, logistics, equipment automation, and sales and planning, among others. MES ability to synchronize various functions and to provide a holistic view to various vital stakeholders helps end-users to enhance and improve their performance, compliance, and regulatory requirements across the organization. Various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of expectations of product shorter time-to-market, its increased regulatory complexity, among others. Thus it needs innovative solutions to respond to these changes and challenges in a timely and efficient manner.

The North America manufacturing execution system market is highly competitive, with a large number of players focusing on product enhancement to gain a strong position in the manufacturing execution system market. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America manufacturing execution system market further. For, instance, the North Americana Commission (EC) has taken 15 national initiatives for digitizing industry across North America in the past few years. The EC plans to use its financial support, policy instruments, coordination, as well as legislative powers to generate further investments in all industrial sectors. Thus government initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the manufacturing execution system market in North America.

The North America manufacturing execution system market by component is segmented into the software and services. Software components have become an integral part of most manufacturing organizations. Use of advanced software systems for the manufacturing processes help industries to reduce cost as well as time. Manufacturing execution software enables them to manage every aspect of their manufacturing processes. The software manages, synchronize, and monitor the execution of real-time and physical processes involved in transforming raw materials into finished goods. The systems coordinate the execution of work orders with the help of production scheduling and enterprise-level systems, such as ERP and PLM. The manufacturing execution system applications (apps) offer feedback on process performance, support component, and material-level traceability, where required.

MES helps healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers to achieve compliance with regulatory authorities across global locations, which includes GMP requirements and FDA mandates for electronic records and e-signatures. MES also enables manufacturers to document automated and manual procedures throughout the production process, which helps in improving the accuracy of batch records and compliance.

