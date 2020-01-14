Organ Preservation Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2027 | Bridge to Life, Paragonix Technologies, 21st Century Medicine

Organ Preservation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the prominent key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the global market. This report is a specialized and in-depth analysis of the global industry with a focus on the global market emerging trends and revenue. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography.

Some of the key players influencing the market Bridge to Life, Paragonix Technologies, 21st Century Medicine, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie, Essential Pharmaceuticals, Lifeline Scientific, Preservation Solutions, XVIVO Perfusion, Waters Medical Systems and OrganOx Limited.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global organ preservation market based on technology, product, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall organ preservation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The organ preservation market is segmented based on technique as, hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS) technique, and normothermic machine perfusion. Based on the preservation solution, the market is categorized as custodiol HTK, University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution), perfadex and other preservation solutions. Based on the organ type, the organ preservation market is classified as kidneys, liver, lung, heart and other organs.

North America market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global organ preservation market. The major driving factors driving the growth of the market in this region are availability of better organ preservation facilities, rise in research & development activities, and availability of skilled professionals. Additionally, rising geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic diseases is further augments growth of the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate in the market, due to growing customer base, rising organ donation awareness, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Organ Preservation Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

