Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

A white powdery compound molecular formula is Na2CO3. It is anhydrous, grayish-white, odorless, water-soluble powder, used in the manufacture of baking soda, sodium nitrate, glass, ceramics, detergents, and soap. The sodium carbonate, also referred to as soda ash, is slowly increasing due to increasing demand in various applications and shifting production economics.

The pharmaceutical grade sodium carbonate market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as Increasing globalization of soda ash industry and increase in the consumption of drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases related to GI tract.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. NOVACARB.

2. Weifang Hongyuan Chemical Co., Ltd

3. Chengyuan.

4. Tronox Holdings plc

5. NATURAL SODA, LLC.

6. Tosoh Corporation

7. Jost Chemical Co.

8. CIECH S.A

9. Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG.

10. M.M.Arochem Pvt Ltd.

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fine, coarse. Based on the application the market is divided into API, pharma excipients, personal care, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate in these regions.

