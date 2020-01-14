Shoulder Replacement Market To Raise At A CAGR 7.8% Over The Forecast Period 2025

The shoulder replacement market is expected to witness robust growth and is anticipated to grow across important regional markets in the coming years. Persistence Market Research has captured the rhythm of the global shoulder replacement market and has represented it in an insights format in a new research publication titled “Shoulder Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).”

This research study focuses on the impact of drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities on the global shoulder replacement market during the period 2017 to 2025. A detailed segmentation is covered in the report, which helps in estimating the value and volume projections during the period 2017 to 2025.

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Factors Impacting Growth During 2017 to 2025

The main factors boosting the growth of the global shoulder replacement market are – the rising number of surgeries, technological advancements, increasing disposable income, increasing focus on cost efficiency, transparency of data, increased strategic alliances to initiate knowledge sharing, and the rising life expectancy of the population.

However, the market is not devoid of hurdles. Delayed tendering and reimbursement streamlining, the poor operational environment, higher cost concerns, and increasing import duties on healthcare products could pose a threat to the growth of the global shoulder replacement market in the coming years.

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Segmental Analysis

The global shoulder replacement market is segmented on the basis of implant type, end user and region. With respect to implant type, it is further segmented into anatomical shoulder prosthesis and reverse shoulder prosthesis.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic clinics. By region, the global shoulder replacement market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).