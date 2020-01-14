Spirulina Market Projected to Reach $779 million by 2026 – Cyanotech, DIC, Chr. Hansen Holding, Dongtai City Spirulina, Algenol, Prolgae, Sensient, Parry Neutraceuticals, Algatec

Sameer Joshi

Spirulina is a natural algae powder known as cyanobacteria that comprises potent level of proteins, antioxidants, and vitamin B and other nutrients. Spirulina exhibits various benefits such as lowering of LDL and triglyceride levels and anticancer properties. It also reduces blood pressure, is effective against anemia, and improves muscle strength. The global spirulina market generated $346 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $779 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The increase in use of spirulina as a dietary food supplement, owing to its high nutritional content is the major factor that drives the spirulina market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of healthy food in developed countries fuel the market growth of spirulina in food & beverages. The rise in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune diseases, and other diseases boosts the demand of spirulina.

The global spirulina market is segmented into type, application, drug formulation, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. Based on application, it is categorized into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, agriculture, feed, and others. Based on drug formulation, the spirulina market is categorized into powder, tablet & capsule, liquid, and granule & gelling agent. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global spirulina market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts would assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

