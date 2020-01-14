Food and beverages industry to lead the global spirulina market with the application of spirulina growing at a high rate

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/371

Spirulina powder is finding its way in many products. This is a result of FDA’s approval of the use of Spirulina in food and beverage products. The demand for Spirulina has started surging, and companies are now producing various types of products made from Spirulina. Spirulina has found applications in many industries such as food, beverages, cosmetics and spa treatments, animal feed, pet food and nutraceuticals. Most of the new products released in the market in the past two years are in the food and beverage industry. According to this research report, in terms of application, the dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals segment leads the global spirulina market with a market valuation of over US$ 380 Mn by the end of 2027. However, the food and beverages segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate. The food and beverages segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017-2027.

Several magical properties associated with spirulina

Read more at Spirulina Powder Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook