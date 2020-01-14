Trending 2020 : Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 14 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market : Jushi Group Corporation, Owens Corning, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Johns Manville Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Taishan Fiberglass, Inc, AGY Holdings Corp, Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd, Binani Industries Ltd, BFG Industries, China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd, PFG Fiberglass Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Saertex GmbH, Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Segmentation By Product : Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Other

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Segmentation By Application : Wind Energy, Transportation, Marine, Pipes & Tanks, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Segment By Resin Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate Comparison By Resin Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Vinyl Ester

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wind Energy

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Pipes & Tanks

1.3.6 Construction & Infrastructure

1.3.7 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.8 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Business

7.1 Jushi Group Corporation

7.1.1 Jushi Group Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jushi Group Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

7.3.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PPG Industries Inc

7.4.1 PPG Industries Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PPG Industries Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Johns Manville Corporation

7.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Johns Manville Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Saint-Gobain S.A

7.6.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

7.7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc

7.8.1 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 AGY Holdings Corp

7.9.1 AGY Holdings Corp Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 AGY Holdings Corp Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Binani Industries Ltd

7.12 BFG Industries

7.13 China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

7.14 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

7.15 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

7.16 PFG Fiberglass Corporation

7.17 Celanese Corporation

7.18 Saertex GmbH

7.19 Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

8 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

8.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Distributors List

9.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

