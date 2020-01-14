V2X Communication Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027|Cisco Systems, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company

V2X (Vehicle to Everything) is a technology which enables a vehicle to communicate with various entities that may affect the vehicle. V2X communication helps in providing a better driving quality and avoiding road accidents.V2X communication is aiding for the development of autonomous vehicles which are capable of providing more safety and better infrastructure optimization. Companies like FedEx are using V2X communication to monitor their vehicle and increase their efficiency.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Cisco Systems, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Denso Corporation, Savari, Inc among others.

Due to recent developments in Self-Driving Vehicles and an increase in use for GPS Systems the V2X communication Market is experiencing a high demand for more accurate V2x Systems. Various initiatives like PROMETHEUS and PATH automated Highway System (USA) are working to optimize V2X communication. Growing trends for automating vehicles and implementation of stringent traffic rules by the government are expected to drive this market whereas the high cost of implementation and low rate of adoption are the primary restraining factors for this market.

V2X Communication Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of V2X Communication industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global V2X Communication market with detailed market segmentation by Connectivity Technology, Communication type,Propulsion type,Vehicle Type and geography. The global V2X Communication market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the V2X Communication market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global V2X Communication market based on Connectivity Technology,Communication Type, Propultion Type, Vehicle Type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall V2X Communication market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting V2X Communication market in these regions.

Also, key V2X Communication market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

