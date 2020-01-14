Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

Key developments in the current Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market landscape

key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology

Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes

North America Smart Kettle Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Smart Kettle Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Smart Kettle Market

Middle East and Africa Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

