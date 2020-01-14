Water Test Kit Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2016 – 2026

Water Testing Kit Market: Overview

Water Testing Kits are the tools used for testing of untreated water sources such as ground water, rain water, tap water and water from municipal and industrial processes etc. These kits are widely used for testing different features of a water sample such as turbidity, salinity, diffused oxygen ingredients, hardness and various other characteristics. The range of Water Test Kits includes Hardness, Alkalinity, Chlorides, Phosphates, Sulphites, Fluorides, Residual Chlorine, Iron testing etc. These Kits are highly economical, simple-to-use and can test water quickly, anywhere. These kits are well acclaimed for features such as compact sized and mobile, user friendly, accurate and instantaneous results and so on. The Water Test Kits have a Long service life as well. Globally, The Water Testing Kit has found its usage among various sectors such as government and private research institutions, analytical laboratories, industrial and agricultural sectors etc.

Water Testing Kit Market: Dynamics

Since the laboratory facilities are not readily available in the rural areas, the rural area presents a huge business opportunity for Water Testing Kit market growth. The Water Testing Kits are available at different price range in the market as per array of measurement of desired water characteristics. All types of water test kits are equal in demand based on their end use. Many of the water testing kits are self-contained kits that do not require any other equipment, such as a photometer, for testing the sample, which makes them cost effective as well as highly portable, fast and convenient. The Water Test Kit equipment market is majorly in organised sector with more than half of total share in terms of sales.

Water Testing Kit Market: Drivers& Restrains

The global water testing kit market is currently witnessing an elevated growth with the key factors such as increasing government regulations for water quality, environmental concerns such as water contamination & pollution, rapid industrialization and urbanization. In recent times with the growth in research & development in laboratories both in government and private organisations, agrochemicals industry etc. too is expected to fuel the growth of water testing kit market.

However, some factors like lack of public awareness and lack of capital investment due to low technological advances by equipment manufacturers acts as restraining factors for the water testing kit market.

Water Testing Kit Market: Segmentation

On the basis of parameter type, the water testing kit market is segmented into:

Physical (pH, Temperature, TDS (Conductivity/Salinity) , Turbidity , Hardness)

Chemical (Arsenic, Chloride, Fluoride, Iron, Nitrate, Residual Chlorine, Dissolved Oxygen, Phosphorous, Ammonia)

Biological (E-Coli and Coliforms, BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand), COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand))

On the basis of type of water, the water testing kit market is segmented into:

Pond Water

Marine Water

Sewage Effluent

Potable Water

Swimming Pool Water

Cooling & Boiling Water (From Industrial process)

On the basis of end user sector, the water testing kit market is segmented into:

Institutional

Government Based Research & Development Agencies

Private Based Research & Development Agencies

Commercial

Beverage & Food Processing

Industrial & Manufacturing

Leisure & Hospitality

Healthcare

Food Service

Others (Agriculture/Aquaculture, Laboratories, Rural Area etc.)

Water Testing Kit Market: Region-Wise Outlook

On the basis of geographic regions, the global water test kit market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the global leader manufacturer and exporter of water testing kit. The water testing kit market in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Its demand is going to be increased in the coming time as testing of drinking water quality on a regular basis is important part for maintaining a good health.

Water Testing Kit Market: Key Players

Key players reported across the value chain of global water testing kit market include:

LaMotte Company

Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd

Palintest (The Halma Group)

Taylor Technologies

e-WaterTest

KAR Laboratories, Inc.

Micro Essential Laboratory Inc

Transchem Agritech Pvt. Limited

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd

Flinn Scientific, Inc.

APEC Water Systems

Galgo (UK) Limited

Camlab Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.