2019 Review: Vehicle Control Unit Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Vehicle Control Unit’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Continental AG (Germany),Texas Instruments (United States),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),Autonomous Solutions Inc. (United States),IET SPA (Italy),PI Innovo (United States),Embitel (India),Rimac Automobili (Croatia),Pues Corporation (Japan),Ecotrons LLC (United States)

The vehicle control unit (VCU) in the automobile industry is an embedded electronic device, generally a digital computer, which reads signals coming from sensors placed at numerous parts and in different components of the car and depending on this information controls several important units such as engine and other automated operations within the vehicle among many. The requirement for past automotive systems has been to deliver driving, cornering, and stopping performance that faithfully responds to the actions of the driver while also maintaining comfort, with enhancements have led to improvements in the various subsystems which include the engine, brakes, steering, and suspension.

Market Segmentation

by Application (ADAS & Safety System, Body Control & Comfort System, Infotainment & Communication System, Powertrain System), Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Technology (CAN, LIN, Flexray, Ethernet), Capacity Type (16-Bit, 32-Bit, 64-Bit), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Component (Hardware, Software)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand of Advanced Features in Automobiles

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Automotive Worldwide

Stringent Safety Regulations Fixed By Government

Restraints:

Increasing Complexity in Vehicle Control Unit

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Challenges:

High Installation Cost

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

