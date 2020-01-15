2020-2025 Comprehensive report on Door Frame Market by leading key players like Andersen, Formosa Plastics, Jeld-Wen, Masonite International, Pella, VELUX, YKK AP

Summary

Doors are an integral part of building a structure. A Door can’t be directly installed in wall, it needs a structure to hold it. That structure is door frame. Door frame is essentially a frame that supports the door. Door frames are of prime importance when security is the concern, often overlooked. The sturdiness of the whole door structure depends on its very foundation i.e. its frame. No matter how heavy the door is if the lock is installed in flimsy frame it can easily be kicked down by someone intending to do so. Locks and dead bolts rely on the door jamb support. Thus choosing the right frame is an important part of ensuring that the doors are securely attached. The most commonly used door frames are wooden frames. Wood is the cheapest and fastest available material for making door frames. Wood is vulnerable to splintering and weakens over time. It can break under pressure. Door frame materials are classified by ability to transfer heat into and out of a house. Metal being an excellent conductor of heat can easily act as a very effective thermal bridge. Whereas on the contrary, wood being an insulator does a pretty good job of keeping heat in or out of the house. A basic door frame consists of two jambs and the lintel. Jambs run vertically parallel on either side of the door and lintel forms the crosspiece at the top and the sill forming part of the threshold on the floor. Different shapes and materials can alter the strength of the door frame. Rectangular door frames offer a strong support structure. Changes in the wrong places can make the frame weaker.

Infrastructural development along with growing improvement and repair demand on global scale, in residential and commercial sectors will drive the global door frame market. Housing and commercial construction markets will further drive the demand. Continuous efforts are being made for environment friendly and recyclable profiles. It is expected to drive the global door frame market share. Due to low maintenance and operation cost, these profiles are being actively adopted. Factors like demographic development, macroeconomic situation, available income and nation real estate market influence the demand of door frames directly or indirectly.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , Andersen, Formosa Plastics, Jeld-Wen, Masonite International, Pella, VELUX, YKK AP, Fortune Brands Home & Security, The Marvin, Ply Gem, Harvey Building Products, Therma-Tru Doors

If you are involved in the Global Door Frame industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports, we can provide customization according to your requirement.

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , Wood, Aluminium, Hollow Steel, Hollow Steel Filled With Grout, Vinyl, Fiberglass,

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Residential, Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

