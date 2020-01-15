Apheresis Equipment Industry Analysis by Medica SPA,Terumo Corporation,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. | Outlook till 2027

Apheresis Equipment Market Report include on Theinsightpartners.com with Extensive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Apheresis Equipment Market Report. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the market. – Forecast till 2027

The global apheresis equipment market accounted to US$ 1,985.83 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,528.44 Mn by 2027.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market was segmented by product, technology, procedure, therapeutic area, and end user. The market based on product segment is classified as apheresis machine and disposable apheresis kits. Based on the technology the market is segmented as membrane separation and centrifugation. On the basis of procedure the market is classified as erythrocytapheresis, LDL apheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, plasmapheresis, and plateletpheresis. On the basis of therapeutic area the market is segmented as renal diseases, hematology, neurology, and other applications. And on the basis of the end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood donation centers.

Top Players:

Medica SPA Terumo Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Asahi Kasei Corporation Haemonetics Corporation, HemaCare Corporation Kaneka Medix Corporation Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. Medicap Clinic GmbH

The market for apheresis equipment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising number of voluntary blood donors, increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and increasing elderly population. However, the growth of market is likely to experience restraining factors such as high cost of apheresis equipment and complications associated with apheresis.

Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in global apheresis equipment industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the apheresis equipment. For instance, in March 2018, TerumoBCT planned to invest in Terumo Penpol (Indian subsidiary) to make it one among the prime production, research, and innovation centers across the globe through this the company aims to make India a hub for blood management solutions.



