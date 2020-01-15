Application Lifecycle Management Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2024” in New Research

A fresh report titled Application Lifecycle Management Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 136 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Application Lifecycle Management Market include are ALM solutions Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CollabNet (US), Broadcom (US), Digite (US), Inflectra (US), Intland (Germany), Perforce (US), Siemens (Germany).

The Global Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) Market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 136 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 71 Tables and 34 Figures is now available in this research.

The Application Life Cycle Management software enables teams of all sizes to deliver high-quality apps with greater speed and agility. The software continuously processes for application project and portfolio management, requirement gathering, estimation, planning and designing, development, test and quality assurance, deployment and DevOps, and application support and maintenance.

The Telecom and IT industry is playing a critical role in enabling the digital revolution with the help of Application Life Cycle Management. The ALM approach helps enable digitalization. Moreover, the ALM software helps the industry in improving the predictability of the software in time, scope, quality, and cost through qualitative and quantitative data, resulting in tens of thousands of dollar savings annually.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) Application Life Cycle Management market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to implement ALM software for streamlining their operational processes. Major factors for technological advancements in the region are growing middle-class income, rising levels of urbanization, technological innovation, and government support for the digital economy.

Study Objectives:

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to 5 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Application Lifecycle Management market

To determine and forecast the global Application Lifecycle Management Market by solution, platform, deployment mode, industry, organization size, and region from 2019 to 2024, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Application Life Cycle Management market

