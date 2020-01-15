Artificial Intelligence Market 2020: Lucrative Opportunities Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly by 2027

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Artificial Intelligence Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Artificial Intelligence Market.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type, and Application, the 2028 forecast is one of the most emerging and amazingly approved sectors. The report provides research on the industry's growth drivers, presents market demand, and restrictions. The report states the growth of innovative systems and a movement towards the creation of end-clients. The report covers a review of major and minor features of established market players with a focused value-chain analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Market.

Key Findings

Owing to its potential application in areas like education, healthcare & wellness, economic inclusion, environment, energy, entertainment and social welfare, the global market for artificial intelligence is anticipated to prosper further over the forecast period of 2019-2027. Inkwood Research has estimated that the global market for Artificial Intelligence will capture $94.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.39% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the market study is 2018 & the forecast period is between 2019 & 2027.

Market Insights

The rising funding & investment in AI technology, a growing number of startups in the AI market, the increased adoption of AI for improving customer service experience, the integration of big data with Artificial Intelligence & machine learning, and the AI-driven improvements are the new trend of enhancing productivity are the core factors that have essentially been proliferating the market growth across the world.

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is rising owing to its potential to advance forecasting & sourcing, enhance & automate operations, develop targeted marketing & pricing, & enrich the user experience. The reluctance to adopt Artificial Intelligence technology is another major challenge faced by the market in the current scenario.

Regional Insights

The global artificial intelligence market is spread across the regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the Rest of World. On account of several favorable government schemes and programme that are aimed at boosting the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in countries like the USA and Canada, the North American regional market is dominating the global AI market. Likewise, the Asia-Pacific market is also fast progressing. The region has witnessed a substantial rise in investments from private as well as government organizations for the further development of this technology.

Competitive Insights

GE Healthcare, Microstrategy Inc., Shell Oil Company, Sizmek Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Next IT Corporation (Acquired By Verint), Uber Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., [24]7.AI, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Qlik Technologies, and Ipsoft Incorporated are the major companies operating in the market.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Artificial Intelligence Market. through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in the Artificial Intelligence Market. study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Artificial Intelligence Market. industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Artificial Intelligence Market. is likely to grow. Artificial Intelligence Market. report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Artificial Intelligence Market.

