Aseptic Packaging Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2024

Aseptic packaging was introduced in the 1940s. The process was subsequently improvised to suit the needs of end-user industries. Aseptic packaging primarily includes paperboard, aluminum, polypropylene, calcium carbonate (by few manufacturers), borosilicate glass (for pharmaceutical packaging), and ethylene vinyl alcohol. The packages primarily consist of six to seven layers of the materials mentioned above. They are arranged in orderly fashion. Currently, food, beverages, and dairy are the key industries that employ aseptic packaging; however, the pharmaceutical industry leads the end-user segment. The aseptic packaging market is primarily dominated by Asia Pacific; it is followed by Europe and North America, due to the high growth of downstream industries in these regions.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for aseptic packaging at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global aseptic packaging market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for aseptic packaging during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the aseptic packaging market at the global and regional level.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Key Research Aspects

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global aseptic packaging market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the aseptic packaging market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user industries are benchmarked based on their market revenue, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global aseptic packaging market by segmenting it in terms of products such as carton; bags & pouches; bottles; vials; prefilled syringes & ampoules, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for aseptic packaging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and end-user industries in all regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of aseptic packaging for 2017 and forecast for the next seven years. The global market size of aseptic packaging has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and end-user industries of aseptic packaging. Market size and forecast for products and end-user industries have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.