Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading by Artoolworks, Blippar, EON Reality, Google

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. The new interface of communication offered by AR and VR technology will overtake the markets of existing interfaces in the gaming and entertainment activities.

Smartphone and tablets manufacturers are integrating more AR applications to increase the user experience and with growing smartphone market, AR integrations are expected to take a leap in near future which is anticipated to be the major driver for the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market. Lack of technological understanding and awareness about these products coupled with higher costs associated would pose a challenge to the growth of the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market. Huge investments towards technological advancements in the sports and entertainment sector would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Sports And Entertainment Market – By Software Type

1.3.2 Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Sports And Entertainment Market – By Device

1.3.3 Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Sports And Entertainment Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY IN SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY IN SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Artoolworks, Inc.

Blippar

EON Reality, Inc.

Google, Inc.

HTC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oculus VR

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Zugara, Inc.

