Automotive Paint Robots Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals Amazing Growth

The global automotive paint robots market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each automotive paint robots market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the automotive paint robots market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the automotive paint robots market across various industries.

The automated paint robots market traced an impressive growth graph, with the in revenues in 2018 estimated at over US$ 680 Mn, according to a new Fact.MR study. A variety of factors continue to influence prospects of the automated paint robots market, which range from integration of real-time diagnostics and precise paint control to intelligent modernization paint workshops for amplifying the production efficiency.

The study forecasts the automotive paint robots market to majorly remain consolidated among Tier 1 players, who will hold over 80% value share of the market in 2018. While these players continue with the new product development, collaboration, and merger & acquisition strategies to retain their market buoyancy, Tier 2 and Tier 3 players are focusing on expansion in domestic markets, and advanced machinery purchase to gain significance in the market.

6 axis automated paint robots have traditionally governed the market in terms of both value and volume. However, palpability of the 7 axis automated paint robots has increased at a rapid pace recently, with volume sales to exceed 360 units in 2018, estimates Fact.MR study.

Enhanced operational efficiency, devoid of linear displacement rail, along with time savings in replacing integrated pneumatic control system and high-voltage components, linked with 7 axis automated paint robots continue to concentrate end-customer focus toward these new generation automated paint robots.

The automotive paint robots market report highlights the following players:

ABB Group

Durr AG

Staubli Corporation

The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics

Eisenmann Corporation

Sames Kremlin

CMA ROBOTICS SPA

The automotive paint robots market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Important regions covered in the automotive paint robots market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The automotive paint robots market report takes into consideration the following segments by configuration:

Floor mounted

Ceiling mounted

Rail mounted

The automotive paint robots market report contain the following types:

6 axis

7 axis

The automotive paint robots market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global automotive paint robots market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the automotive paint robots market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global automotive paint robots market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global automotive paint robots market.

The automotive paint robots market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of automotive paint robots market in automotive industry?

How will the global automotive paint robots market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of automotive paint robots market by 2028 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the automotive paint robots market?

Which regions are the automotive paint robots market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The automotive paint robots market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2013

Estimated Year: 2028

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

