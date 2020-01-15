Automotive Radar Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Automotive Radar Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Radar Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Radar Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Radar Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Radar Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Leading Players Make Massive Inroads with Research Initiatives and Collaborative Strategies

Robert Bosch GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Continental AG with its headquarters in Hanover, Germany are two of the leading players in the automotive radar market. Robert Bosch has made massive inroads in the automotive radar market space with critically timed acquisitions, mergers and takeovers. In the year 2017, Robert Bosch entered into a collaboration with Tom Tom to launch a unique HD map with an integrated radar road signature layer for the localization of vehicles in autonomous driving. It has also showcased its prowess in research and development that has enabled it to come out with innovative products and solutions. Bosch has partnerships with myriad universities and research institutes with a keen focus on information technology and sensors. It has also procured proprietary patent rights for all its products thus giving it an edge. It is said that the company has employed nearly 60,000 individuals who are purely focused on the company’s R&D activities. The company also leverages its growth with its profoundly strong operational network that efficiently serves its humungous customer base.

The meteoric rise of Continental AG has been its single minded focus on providing scalable and innovative protection systems for vehicle occupants as well as ADAS that uses automotive radars to fulfill safety and comfort functions. The company has smartly strategized its expansion by entering into agreements with other players in the market. Continental signed an agreement with Nexteer automotive in the year 2017 in a joint venture focused on the development of motion control systems and actuator components for automated driving. It also entered into a partnership with AND to enrich map and location data with the requisite sensor data collected from vehicles. Its biggest strength has been its ability to multiply by leaps and bounds in all the major markets of the world thus mitigating the risk associated with overdependence on only one region. It provides automotive parts with operations in about 46 different countries of the world with Europe accounting for a major chunk of the company’s total revenue.

