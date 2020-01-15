Automotive Seats Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report 2017 to 2022

The Automotive Seats Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Seats Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Seats Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Competitive Landscape

With innovation gaining focus in the automotive seats market, leading companies are coming together for research and development of innovative and novel automotive seating solutions. In line with the same pervasive trend, Lear Corporation announced entering a partnership with Gentherm Inc. for research and development of thermal seating systems. The companies will be focusing on developing a modular and integrated heating and cooling system for Lear’s Intu seating systems.

In order to stay at pace with the changing demands of the automotive industry, Faurecia announced the opening of a research and development center specifically for automotive seating. The facility was built with an investment of over US$ 14 million and will be focusing on the production of advanced electromechanical parts for seating systems such as backrest adjuster and electric backrest.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for automotive seats, Toyota Boshoku announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyo Seats Co., Ltd., and Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd., to form a joint venture for the manufacturing of automotive seats in the US. The newly formed alliance is aiming to leverage the expertise of each of the partners for acquiring an order from the Mazda Toyota joint venture in the US which is scheduled to begin production of vehicles from 2021.

Growing innovation towards the development of seating systems for autonomous vehicles received a substantial boost when Magna, a Canadian-based automotive seats manufacturer showcased its reconfigurable seating technology specifically tailored for autonomous vehicles. The company unveiled three different seating ecosystems for car sharing, long road trips, and autonomous ride-sharing.

Other key players operating in the automotive seats market include TACHI-S Co., Ltd., IFB Industries Limited, and Adient Plc.

Additional Insight:

Bench/Split Bench Seats Continue to Find Increasing Usage in LCVs

Demand for bench automotive seats is expected to prevail in the market with the product finding widespread adoption as a rear seat in cars. Bench or split bench seats offer enough space to accommodate more people relative to bucket seats making which is driving its adoption in lightweight commercial vehicles, (LCVs) SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans. Additionally, demand for bench and split bench seats is expected to remain buoyant specifically in the LCV segment with proliferating ride-sharing market bolstering sales of the vehicles.

The pervasive trend of interior personalization in automobiles is expected to drive demand for automotive seats with different cover material such as synthetic leather, fabric, and genuine leather while technological advancements are allowing consumers to choose from seats offering functionalities such as powered controls, heating or a combination of both.

Research Methodology

The report on automotive seats market is a consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used for obtaining invaluable insights into the automotive seats market. Interviewing experts from the automotive seats market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, company press releases, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive seats market. Results from both steps of research were cross-referenced with each other to filter out erroneous information and create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive seats market.

