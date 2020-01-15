Baby & Adult Diapers Update: Increasing Investment is Expected to Boost Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Growth

A new market study on India Baby & Adult Diapers Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for India Baby & Adult Diapers Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are huggies, pampers, mamy poko etc.

Summary

In Asia-Pacific and Middle East-Africa, the birth rate and fertility rate is increasing and the public health consciousness is continuously strengthening. This in turn is helping these countries to accomplish a generally larger amount of sanitation awareness and thus the hygiene products sales have shown an excellent growth in recent years. The market for baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult diapers etc. All are growing hastily. With the increased awareness and increasing purchasing power, customers are fast shifting from traditional cloth nappies to baby diapers. In case of adult diapers, penetration is still low at this level though country like Japan which has highest number of ageing population are fueling market for adult diapers.

According to “Asia-Pacific and Middle East-Africa Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2023”, diaper market is growing with more than 7% CAGR over six seven years. Diaper industry has mainly two segments, one is baby diaper segment and the other is adult diaper segment. Over the years, the product designs and material compositions have continued to evolve to better address the different buyer priorities in the diaper market and the institutional market. Baby diapers are the most widely used products whereas adult diaper is still at a nascent stage in this region. Baby diapers are further segmented into five types viz. Disposable diapers, Cloth diapers, Training Nappies, Swim Pants and Biodegradable diaper. In all the region disposable diaper is major contributor among all types of diapers. The baby diaper market is highly consolidated with majority of market being controlled by top three players. P&G dominates the overall diaper industry, followed by Unicharm and Kimberly-Clark. Usage of adult diapers in every region is depending upon number of old population in that region and acceptance of the same. Incontinence is shrouded by social stigma in many parts of the APAC and MEA, which hinder the growth of adult diaper market in these regions.

Asia-Pacific region is the blend of high birth rate and low disposable income in a few nations. There are populous nation like China, India which have higher birth rate of 11.7 and 18.8 separately in the year 2017 which offer gigantic open doors for child diaper showcase. China is major contributor in baby diaper market followed Japan. India is going at colossal rate and will pose CAGR around 20% in forecast period. Regardless of whether it is baby diaper or adult diaper, Middle East-Africa has dependably been on last position to contribute. Africa contributes more than Middle East as it includes large number of countries than Middle East. Due to low level of education, adults diagnosed with urinary incontinence often feel embarrassed to wear diapers and are uncomfortable discussing their problems with physicians.

“Asia-Pacific and Middle East-Africa Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2022” discusses the following aspects of diapers:

• The key vendors

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of diapers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Keywords: Diaper, Baby Diapers, Adult Diapers, disposable, modern, cloth, pants, nappies, huggies, pampers, mamy poko, adult, baby, infant, hygiene, friends, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Pacific, P&G, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm, SCA, Kao, Hengan, Domtar, Daio, Birth rate, Fertility Rate

