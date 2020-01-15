Blockchain in Energy Market Moving Toward 2030 With New Procedures

The “Blockchain in Energy Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain in Energy industry with a focus on the Blockchain in Energy market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Blockchain in Energy market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Blockchain in Energy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Blockchain in Energy Market:

International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Deloitte LLP, Accenture plc, Infosys Limited, BigchainDB GmbH, Oracle corporation, Power Ledger Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The Blockchain in Energy market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Blockchain in Energy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Blockchain in Energy Report is segmented as:

By Component (Platform and Services),

(Platform and Services), By Application (Energy Trading, Payment Schemes, Grid Management, Supply Chain Management, Government Risk and Compliance Management, and Others (Distributed Energy Resources, Smart Charging, and Energy Commodity Trading)),

(Energy Trading, Payment Schemes, Grid Management, Supply Chain Management, Government Risk and Compliance Management, and Others (Distributed Energy Resources, Smart Charging, and Energy Commodity Trading)), By End user (Power and Oil and Gas),

(Power and Oil and Gas), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Blockchain in Energy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Blockchain in Energy market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Blockchain in Energy market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Blockchain in Energy Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Blockchain in Energy Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Blockchain in Energy Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Blockchain in Energy Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

