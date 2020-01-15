BPO Business Analytics Market is Grabbing New Customer Base | Know Hidden Opportunity by Trending Application / End-User

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘BPO Business Analytics’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Accenture (Ireland),Capgemini (France),Genpact (United States),IBM (United States),TCS (India),HP Development Company, L.P. (United States),Tech Mahindra (India),Wipro (India),EXL Service (United States),NTT DATA (Japan),Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)

The role of big data in customer data analytics is important, only a handful of companies leverage to their complete advantage. Some of these people include retailers who want to increase the sales and profits by more than 60%. When you have more accurate information about your customers, it is easier to understand what is going on within the dedicated customer service department. BPO industry, in the recent years, has indicated an innovative new approach of providing better services to its clients by delivering a less complicated basket of offerings, such as business analytics, IT infrastructure and applications, and business process management (BPM). The service providers are making a shift towards the intellectual capital-oriented models by following automation practice for creating and managing business processes.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (HR, Finance, Customer Care, Logistics, Sales & Marketing, Product Engineering, Business Process Design, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Modernization of Business Environments and Growing Need for Customer Analytics

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Volume of Enterprise Data

Rising Cloud-Based Deployment among SMEs

Restraints:

Technical Complexity Involved With Advanced Analytics Tools

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Advanced Analytics Solution to Counter Big Data Challenges

Increasing Adoption of Salesforce Advanced Analytics Tools in Organizations

Challenges:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Associated to Advanced Analytics

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

