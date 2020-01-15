Call Center AI Market Expected to Grow at 2800 Million In Revenue by 2024

A fresh report titled Call Center AI Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 133 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Call Center AI Market include are IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP (US), Oracle (US), Nuance (US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Avaya (US), Haptik (India), EdgeVerve (India), NICE inContact (US), Avaamo (US), Kore.ai (India), Inbenta (US), Rulai (US), Creative Virtual (UK), Pypestream (US), Conversica (US), Talkdesk (US), and Zendesk (US).

The Global Call Center AI Market size to grow from US$ 800 Million in 2019 to US$ 2,800 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 133 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with 37 tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

The Services segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rating during the forecast period, as the services play a vital role in the functioning of various AI-enabled solutions. These services ensure faster and smoother implementation, which maximizes the value of enterprise investments. These services ensure end-to-end deployment of computer platforms and address pre-and post-deployment queries of users.

The Call Center AI Market in APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate over the next few years, as a result of the growing technology adoption rate in the region. APAC holds more than 50% of the world’s population. Therefore, any major technological shifts, such as those being heralded by AI, are expected to shape the future of the region. IBM, Microsoft, Google, and AWS account for a majority of share in the call center AI market in the region, along with several other significant call center AI solutions providers.

Study Objectives:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches & product enhancements; mergers & acquisitions; partnerships, agreements, & collaborations; and expansions, in the call center AI market

