Can High Strength Concrete Market Find the Potential to Grow Further?

High strength concretes are those which have compressive strength greater than 6,000 psi (Pound-force per square inch). Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage include BASF SE [Germany], CEMEX Group [Mexico], Sika Group [Switzerland], Lafarge [France], ACC Ltd. [India], AfriSam [South Africa], Clayton Block Co Inc [United States], Tarmac [United Kingdom], Quikrete Holdings, Inc [United States], U.S. Concrete, Inc [United States], Ultratech Cement [India], Sika AG [Switzerland]

High strength concretes are those which have compressive strength greater than 6,000 psi (Pound-force per square inch). High strength concretes are different than normal one as they have high resistance to the applied pressure. Growing infrastructural developments across the world are major factor for growth of the very market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Ready-mix/Pre-mix, Precast, On-site (Fresh Mixed)), Application (Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand of High-Strength Lightweight Concrete

Growing Use of High Strength Concrete in Road and Bridge Construction

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Construction Activities

Improved Long Term Performance and Reduced Maintenance, Repair and Operating cost

Restraints:

Premium Pricing of High Strength Concrete

Low Penetration in Emerging Countries

Opportunities:

Growing Infrastructural Developments in Emerging Countries

Increasing Use in Offshore Structures

Challenges:

Need for Increased Quality Control to maintain Special Properties

Complexity Involved in Construction of Such Concretes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

