Cell Counting Market Expected to Grow at 12.32 Billion In Revenue by 2023

The Global Cell Counting Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 242 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Cell Counting Market is expected to reach US$ 12.32 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 8.84 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This report spread across 242 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 183 Tables and 49 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Cell Counting Market include are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), BioTek Instruments (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

On the Basis of Product, the cell counting market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further sub segmented into media, sera, & reagents; assay kits; micro plates; accessories; and other consumables. The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the use of various consumables in stem cell and cancer research along with growing applications in quality control procedures in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products manufacturing, and in the field of environmental monitoring and water treatment.

On the Basis of Application, the cell counting market is segmented into research applications, clinical & diagnostic applications, and industrial applications. The clinical and diagnostic applications segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the fact that various cell counting instruments are utilized in the diagnosis of cancer, blood-related disorders, infectious diseases, and HIV/AIDS. The increasing prevalence of these diseases will support the growth of this market segment.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

North America to account for the largest share of the global cell counting market in 2018. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in this region, large patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and growing interest of key players in APAC countries.

Target Audience for Cell Counting Market:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Research & development companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Academic research institutes

Government institutes

