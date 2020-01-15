Dental Lasers Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2017 to 2022

The Dental Lasers Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The business intelligence study of the Dental Lasers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dental Lasers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Dental Lasers Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Dental Lasers Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, AMD Lasers introduced the latest addition to its line of soft-tissue lasers, Picasso Clario®. The new Clario® package is designed specifically for dental hygienists, including a streamlined navigation for relevant treatments.

In January 2019, BIOLASE, Inc., a key player in dental lasers market, announced a joint product promotion with dental instrument manufacturer Hu-Friedy at two major dental meetings in 2019. The new partnership is aimed at addressing soft tissue management at the earliest stages. They will feature a cross-promotion that offers exclusive deals and product samples for complementary lines of products.

In October 2018, Convergent dental announced ‘The Next Generation of Solea’; Solea® is the world’s first computer-aided, CO2 all-tissue laser system. According to the company, the latest advancements provides a quantum leap of performance at all levels along with improved ergonomics, software upgrades, better accessibility, and lower footprint.

Other leading players operating in the dental lasers market include Elexxion, LUMENIS, A.R.C. Laser, Danaher, IPG Photonics, Dentsply Sirona, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

Note: The Fact.MR study offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the dental lasers market

Additional Insight

FDA Approvals to Enhance the Sales of Dental Lasers

Increase in approvals of dental lasers by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other related agencies has been creating a lot of enthusiasm in the global market of dental lasers. In the past few years, leading manufacturers of dental lasers have won a number of regulatory approvals, enabling them to launch a range of products.

Based on product type, yttrium aluminum garnet lasers will contribute the largest share to the dental lasers market, accounting for over half of the total revenue share. The yttrium aluminum garnet lasers segment is estimated to cross a value of US$ 360 million by 2022-end, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on dental lasers market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global dental lasers market are obtained through a two-step research process involving both primary and secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to dental lasers market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of dental lasers market for the period 2017-2022.

