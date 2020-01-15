Digital Assurance Market 2020-2027 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leaders- Capgemini, Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware, SQS, TCS

Digital assurance is quality assurance practices to ensure smooth connections among different parts of digital ecosystems incorporating interconnected procedures, individuals, and things cutting over the mobile, social, analytics, and cloud stack. The digital assurance practices become critical for the organization, which is facing complexities externally and internally from the environment. The main goal is to develop the other functionalities without changing the core competence.

The growing use of test automation leads to minor operational costs and improves the QA, and increasing the need for API monitoring in the digital economy is the prime factor driving the growth of the digital assurance market. However, high investment and maintenance costs and lack of expertise to intake new technology are some of the factors hindering the growth of the digital assurance market. The increasing need for Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy is the factor boosting the growth of the digital assurance market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Digital Assurance Market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, organization size, vertical. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as application programming interface (API) testing, functional testing, network testing, performance testing, security testing, usability testing. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as social media, mobile, analytics, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as government and public sector, banking, telecom, and media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, others.

