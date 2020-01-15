DIY Home Improvement Market Growth Factors, Rising Trends, Materials, Share, Size, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and 2025 Forecast | Top Players Analysis- ADEO, BAUHAUS, EUROBAUSTOFF, Kingfisher, Travis Perkins

DIY Home Improvement Market Research Report 2019 analyses the global DIY Home Improvement market by its type, materials, application, products, and region, along with studying the top manufacturers rivalling in the market. Some of the major critical data covering consumption, raw material suppliers, and key regions and distributors are also mentioned in this report.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe encompasses DIY home improvement product categories that cover raw materials, appliances, hardware, tools, equipment, and several instruments that are used in the execution of DIY home improvement projects. It also covers all indoor and outdoor DIY home improvement activities executed by an individual. The report is focused on the analysis of retail distribution of DIY home improvement products, which fulfill the requirement of residential customers.

Manufacturers are focusing extensively on innovation and product differentiation in terms of quality enhancement, value addition, product portability, ease of access, and value for money. This market study identifies the wide production assortment and product innovation to be one of the primary growth factors for the DIY home improvement market in Europe. These manufacturers can earn higher profit margin by offering innovative products at high costs. Key manufacturers offering multiple brands leads to better visibility and varied assortment of products. Further, innovations in raw material will drive the DIY home renovation market.

Factors such as price wars, product launches, M&A, and strategic alliances among the players will further increase the competition in the DIY home renovation market. The intense competition sharply impacts the profit margins and increases the focus on R&D to develop varied and innovative products. To attain competitive advantage in the DIY home renovation market, DIY home improvement providers are focusing on offering a mix of DIY and do-it-for-me (DIFM) home improvement trade, improving delivery options and logistics, and branding and packaging to attract potential DIYers.

No. of Pages: 109 & Key Players: 13

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• ADEO

• BAUHAUS

• HORNBACH Baumarkt

• Kingfisher

• Travis Perkins

• Bauvista

• EUROBAUSTOFF

• Intergamma

• K-GROUP

• Les Mousquetaires

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Toolstation

• WESFARMERS

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the DIY Home Improvement market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Global DIY Home Improvement Market report exhibits a detailed division of the market by the end client and by regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa with income, utilization, import and fare in these areas, from 2014 to 2019, and estimate to 2025.

Moreover, the DIY Home Improvement industry report embraces the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the market. It guides new players to recognize the upcoming moments of the market. Our report adds the most authentic information crucial for businesses to witness a competitive edge.

Segment by Type

• Lumber and landscape management

• Décor and indoor garden

• Kitchen

• Painting and wallpaper

• Tools and hardware

• Building materials

• Lighting

• Plumbing and equipment

• Flooring

• Electrical work

Segment by Application

• Offline

• Online

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 DIY Home Improvement Production by Regions

5 DIY Home Improvement Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

