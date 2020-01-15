DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market : Industry Size, Demand & Top Market Players 2025

DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth Insights 2018-2025:

According to a new market research study titled DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User, the global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global DNA next generation sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The report also discusses DNA Next Generation Sequencing business strategy, sales and market channels, market size and buyer information, global demand and supply rates. This report breaks down the world DNA Next Generation Sequencing by product type, end user, and region. Describes the performance of individual segments in market growth.

The market for DNA next generation sequencing is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, declining price of sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing and increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, usage of NSG in biomarker discovery & precision medicine is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in DNA next generation sequencing market are, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, Perkinelmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Macrogen, Inc. among others.

