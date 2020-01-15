Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to 2027 – Growing Steady at 21.01% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 29.06 Billion

The Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 117 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Drone Logistics and Transportation Market include are PINC Solutions (US), CANA Advisors (US), Drone Delivery Canada (Canada), Drone Scan (South Africa), Hardis Group (France), Infinium Robotics (Singapore), Matternet (US), and Workhorse Group (US).

The Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is projected to grow from US$ 11.20 Billion in 2022 to US 29.06 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% during the forecast period. This report spread across 117 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 20 Tables and 43 Figures is now available in this research.

Based on Sector, the commercial segment is estimated to lead the drone logistics and drone transportation market in 2022. The increasing use of drones for various types of applications, such as inventory management, inventory tracking, parcel delivery, delivery of medical supplies, and food delivery has resulted in the growth of the commercial segment.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the drone logistics and transportation market in 2022”

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the drone logistics and drone transportation market in 2022. China, Japan, India, and Australia are key countries considered for market analysis in this region. Increasing defense expenditures of China and Japan and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in Asia Pacific are key factors contributing to the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, Manager Level – 40%, and Director Level – 25%

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Information regarding the competitive landscape of the drone logistics and drone transportation market

: Information regarding the competitive landscape of the drone logistics and drone transportation market Market Sizing : The estimated market size in 2022 and projection of the market from 2022 to 2027

: The estimated market size in 2022 and projection of the market from 2022 to 2027 Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the drone logistics and drone transportation market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the drone logistics and drone transportation market Market Overview : Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the drone logistics and drone transportation market

: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the drone logistics and drone transportation market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets– the report analyzes the market for drone logistics across various regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets– the report analyzes the market for drone logistics across various regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drone logistics and drone transportation market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drone logistics and drone transportation market Regional Analysis : Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East

: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players

Target Audience for Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Manufacturers of UAVs, Component Manufacturers of UAVs, System Integrators, Government and Certification Bodies.

