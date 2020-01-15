E-Commerce Logistics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2025 | Key Players: Gati Limited, Blue Dart Express Limited

A new market study on India E-Commerce Logistics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for India E-Commerce Logistics Market. Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Gati Limited, Blue Dart Express Limited and FedEx Express etc.

Summary

The report titled “India E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview, 2016-2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of the e-commerce logistics market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through five years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a complete guide on India e-commerce retail industry and India logistics market.

India E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview, 2016-2022 E-commerce logistics in India crossed a market size of Rs. 5,000 crore in FY 2016-17. E-commerce business is playing a noteworthy part in driving the demand of logistics in India. With rising internet and smart phone penetration, growing acceptability of online payment and favourable demographics, e-commerce companies have got the right kind of opportunity to connect with their customers and increase the reach of products/ goods to end users. Festivals and end of season sales are the days when e-commerce businesses bring a lot of explosion in the logistics and courier industry of the country. Blue Dart, Gojavas, Ekart, Amazon and Delhivery dominate the e-commerce logistics market, along with many other players. More than 50 percent of the e-commerce business now comes from tier-II and tier-III cities. The big e-commerce portals have fully captured the tier-I market, leaving no space for small or new entrants to enter.

Companies in this report are divided into three sections: Gati Limited, Blue Dart Express Limited and FedEx Express Transportation & Supply Chain Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. Are major traditional logistics service providers in India. Major companies in e-commerce focused logistics service provider include Delhivery Private Limited and Ecom Express Private Limited whereas Instakart Services Private Limited – Ekart and Pigeon Express Private limited – GoJavas are major captive logistics arms in India.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2015-16

Estimated Year: FY 2016-17

Forecast Year: FY 2021-22

Objective of the study:

• To present an overview on logistics industry, including surface express, air cargo and railway parcel.

• To present an outlook on e-commerce retail and e-commerce logistics industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India E-Commerce Retail, in terms of value and gross merchandise value.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India E-Commerce Logistics, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast e-commerce logistics market on the basis of category, type of logistics service providers and region.

• To further analyze and define pin code coverage (Prepaid and COD) of top players.

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the e-commerce logistics market of India.

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of players operating in the e-commerce logistics market of India was sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out i.e. exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/field executives or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, reach of top players (pincodes wise, districts wise, cities wise, distribution model (first mile, last mile, line haul), clauses and commercials, pricing, geographical presence, Booking and delivery model, USP etc. And also helped us to identify various regional players, logistics aggregators (vehicle based and load based) who otherwise have less/ no presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different services of logistics were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview, 2016-2022’” discusses the following aspects of e-commerce logistics market in India:

• India E-Commerce Retail Industry Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India E-Commerce Retail Industry Market Size By GMV & Forecast

• India E-Commerce Retail Industry Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category, By Channel, By Payment Mode, By Region, By Tier, By City, By Gender

• India Logistics Market Overview (Surface Express, Air Cargo and Railway Parcel)

• India E-Commerce Logistics Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category, By Type of Logistics Service Provider, By Region

• India Postal Service Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Key Vendors in this Market Space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to logistics industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Please get in touch with our sales team in order to find out more.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India E-Commerce Retail Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Size

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By GMV (Gross Merchandise Value)

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Category

2.2.3. By Channel (PC v/s Mobile)

2.2.4. By Payment Mode

2.2.5. By Region

2.2.6. By Tier & By City

2.2.7. By Gender

3. India Logistics Market Overview

3.1. India Surface Express Market Overview

3.2. India Air Cargo Market Overview

3.3. India Railway Parcel Market Overview

4. India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Category

4.2.3. By Type of Logistics Service Provider

4.2.4. By Region

4.3. Pin Cod

….Continued

