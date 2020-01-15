Event Tickets Market 2014 – Current Trends Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Segments, New Opportunity, Types, Size, Cost, Outlook 2025

2014 Research Report Global Event Tickets Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025.

This report presents the worldwide Event Tickets Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Event tickets refer to the service provided by event organizers for booking tickets for events.

Events include sports, concerts, seminars, and business events. Tickets for such events can be booked online using devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs or through a ticket counter. Online ticket booking service aims to provide customers with the convenience to book an event ticket without any time and location constraints with the help of the Internet.

Top Manufactures Analysis:

– Razorgato

– StubHub

– Ticketmaster

– Tickpick

– Fandango

– AOL Inc.

– Atom Tickets LLC

– Big Cinemas

– Cinemark Holdings Inc.

– Vue Entertainment

– Mtime

– Kyazoonga

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Central & South America

– Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Paper Tickets

– Electronic Tickets

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

– Sports

– Music & Other Live Shows

– Movies

– Other

Major Points from Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Event Tickets Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Event Tickets

1.1 Event Tickets Market Overview

1.1.1 Event Tickets Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Event Tickets Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Event Tickets Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Event Tickets Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Event Tickets Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Paper Tickets

1.3.4 Electronic Tickets

1.4 Event Tickets Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Sports

1.4.2 Music & Other Live Shows

1.4.3 Movies

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Event Tickets Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Event Tickets Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Razorgato

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 StubHub

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Ticketmaster

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Tickpick

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Fandango

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 AOL Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Atom Tickets LLC

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Big Cinemas

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Cinemark Holdings Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Vue Entertainment

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Mtime

3.12 Kyazoonga

4 Global Event Tickets Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Event Tickets Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Event Tickets Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Event Tickets in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Event Tickets

5 North America Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Event Tickets Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Event Tickets Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Event Tickets Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

And More

