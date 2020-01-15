Exciting Results 2019 by Air Conditioner in India Market

An extensive analysis of the Air Conditioner Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like LG, Voltas, Samsung, Lloyd, Hitachi, Daikin etc.

Summary

India Air Conditioner Market Outlook, 2022’ gives a comprehensive analysis on the air conditioning market of India. Air conditioners are basically used to manage temperature and humidity efficiently. These systems are installed in commercial buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing industries, retail outlets and residential buildings for enhanced lifestyle comfort. Consumer durables’ is one of the fastest growing industry segments in India. With the continuous inflow of disposable income and the advancement of technology, the need for the varied consumer durable goods are on a rise. This in turn has led to a strong competition between different consumer durable brands as well as the price gap between the same consumer goods of different companies are also narrowing down. India is one of the major developing countries with huge middle class population base and rising per capita income. In comparison to other developing countries, the market penetration of air conditioners is still very low in India, which in turn provides a huge opportunity to players.

According to ‘India Air Conditioner Market Outlook, 2022’, air conditioner sales are expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% over next four years. Air conditioner market is divided into two segments i.e. residential and commercial. Residential or room air conditioners are further sub-divided into window air conditioners and split air conditioners. Window air conditioners are comparatively cheaper than split air conditioners; however their market is on a decline with the popularity of spilt Acs in the country. Some companies like LG, Panasonic and Samsung have even stopped making window Acs because of its inflection point where there is no innovation possible and the entire market is shifting towards split segment. On the other hand, split AC is high on demand as it is very easy to install and the price gap between window and split Acs have also become very less. Consumers nowadays prefer energy-efficient smart appliances due to rising energy prices.

Commercial segment is also catching up with the increase in demand of commercial plots, offices, stores, factories and business apartments. This segment is subdivided into light commercial, ducted & packaged, VRF and chillers. High wall splits, cassettes, window, and concealed ductable splits are some of the types of light commercial air conditioners. Light commercial air conditioner dominates the commercial segment. A package unit is a single unit with its high and low side together in one box, typically found on commercial roofs whereas a ductable split is two units that work together. VRF (variable refrigerant flow), also known as VRV (variable refrigerant volume), is an HVAC technology and uses refrigerant as the cooling and heating medium just like ductless minisplits VRFs. Chillers are used in a variety of comfort air conditioning and process cooling applications. Players like LG, Voltas, Samsung, Lloyd, Hitachi, Daikin etc. Rule the air conditioner market in India. Some new players are also entering into the market. Intex Technologies, which forayed into the consumer durable segment with the launch of washing machines and refrigerators, has now expanded its portfolio by launching air-conditioners. Micromax Informatics introduced a new range of air conditioners, to strengthen its presence in the AC market.

REPORT SEGMENTATION

Residential/ Room Air Conditioner

• Spilt Air Conditioner

• Window Air Conditioner

Commercial Air Conditioner

• Light Commercial Air Conditioner

• Ducted & Packaged Air Conditioner

• VRF Air Conditioner

• Chillers

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of air conditioners in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Air Conditioner Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Size By Volume

2.3. Market Share

2.3.1. By Company

2.3.2. By Region

2.3.3. By Country

2.3.4. By Product Type

2.4. America Air Conditioner Market Outlook

2.5. Europe Air Conditioner Market Outlook

2.6. Asia Pacific Air Conditioner Market Outlook

2.7. Middle East & Africa Air Conditioner Market Outlook

3. India Air Conditioner Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. Market Share By Segment

3.4. India Residential/ Room Air Conditioner Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.1.1. Overall Market

3.4.1.2. Spilt Air Conditioner Market

3.4.1.3. Window Air Conditioner Market

3.4.2. Market Size By Volume

3.4.2.1. Overall Market

3.4.2.2. Spilt Air Conditioner Market

3.4.2.3. Window Air Conditioner Market

3.4.3. Market Share

3.4.3.1. By Company

3.4.3.2. By Region

3.4.3.3. By Product Type

3.4.3.4. By Tonnage

3.5. India Commercial Air Conditioner Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.1.1. Overall Market

3.5.1.2. Light Commercial Air Conditioner Market

3.5.1.3. Ducted & Packaged Air Conditioner Market

3.5.1.4. VRF Air Conditioner Market

3.5.1.5. Chillers Market

3.5.2. Market Size By Volume

3.5.2.1. Overall Market

3.5.2.2. Light Commercial Air Conditioner Market

3.5.2.3. Ducted & Packaged Air Conditioner Market

3.5.2.4. VRF Air Conditioner Market

3.5.2.5. Chillers Market

3.5.3. Market Share By Product Type

4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

5. India Economic Snapshot

6. Raw Material

7. Market Penetration

8. PEST Analysis

9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

10. Trade Dynamics

10.1. Import

10.2. Export

11. Channel Partner Analysis

12. India Air Conditioner Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2. Key Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Rise in Residential Air Conditioner Segment

13.2. Battle between Split and Window Air Conditioners

13.3. Focus on Tier-II and Tier-III Cities

13.4. Inclinatio

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

