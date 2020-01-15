Expected Exciting Results in India by 2022-2023, CAGR up to 20% by Spoonful Yogurt Market

An extensive analysis of the Spoonful Yogurt Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Cocoberry Restaurants and Distributors Private Limited, etc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Parag Milk Foods Limited, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation etc.

Summary

The report titled “India Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Spoonful Yogurt in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

India Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023

India Spoonful Yogurt market has grown with a CAGR of more than 20% in the review period from 2011-12 to 2022-23. Rising awareness about the health benefits of products, increasing disposable income levels, growing demand from middle class segment, affordable prices, etc., are some of the other factors driving demand for yogurts in India. Overall Spoonful Yogurt market is segmented into Organised and Unorganised market. Organised yogurt market is further segmented into Retail yogurt market and Yogurt Service chain market. Spoonful Yogurt has offered by both Packaged/Retail market and Yogurt service Chain. Spoonful yogurt includes Plain or Natural Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt and others in the form og Greek Yogurt, Shrikhand, Mishti Doi etc.

Major players operating in the Yogurt market of India are: National level players like Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Cocoberry Restaurants and Distributors Private Limited, etc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Parag Milk Foods Limited, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, Nestle India Limited, 8.6. Danone Foods and Beverages India Private Limited, Team24 Foods & Beverages Private Limited (Flavours24), Maez One Retail and Food Private Limited (Red Mango), MOI Retail Private Limited (Menchie’s), 9.3. Polo Foods QSR Private Limited (Forever Yogurt)

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Objective of the study:

• To present an Indian outlook on Yogurt industry.

• To present an Indian outlook on Spoonful Yogurt industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Spoonful Yogurt, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast Spoonful Yogurt market on the basis of segments like Packaged and Service chain

• To further define and forecast India Spoonful Yogurt Market on the basis of Product type (Buttermilk, Lassi)

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the Yogurt industry of India

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Yogurt market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. And also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of Yogurt were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of Spoonful Yogurt market in India:

• India Yogurt Market Outlook

• India Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Organized Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Unorganized Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Spoonful Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Product Type

• India Plain/Natural Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Frozen Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Yogurt Service Chain Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Spoonful Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Packaging Analysis

• Product Price & Variant Analysis

• Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to Yogurt industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Scope & Methodology

3. Investments in Indian Dairy Industry

4. Global Yogurt Market Outlook

5. India Yogurt Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Organized Yogurt Market

5.1.3. Unorganized Yogurt Market

5.2. Market Share By Organized Vs. Unorganized

6. India Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.1.1. Overall Market

6.1.2. Frozen Yogurt Market

6.2. Market Share By Packaged/ Retail Vs. Service Chain

6.3. India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.1.1. Overall Market

6.3.1.2. Plain/ Natural Yogurt Market

6.3.1.3. Frozen Yogurt Market

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Company

6.3.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.3. Packaging Analysis

6.3.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

6.4. India Service Chain Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

