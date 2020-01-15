Fast Food Wrapping Paper Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

The global fast food wrapping paper market is witnessing a solid expansion, thanks to growing demand for fast foods and growth of e-commerce. The global fast food wrapping paper market depicts a competitive and fragmented landscape, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some key players in the global fast food wrapping paper market are Delfort Group, Berry Global, Inc., Twin Rivers Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Hindalco Industries Limited, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Limited.

The global fast food wrapping market is expected to expand significantly, thanks to growing advancements in packaging materials and marketing techniques. For example, in Japan wrapping paper for regional dishes embeds a signature style of the region, attracting tourists for a free souvenir. Additionally, material advances such as the use of banana pseudo stems and polymer treatments have displayed promising results. Polymer treatment shows promise in making grease proof and water proof for ideal fast food wrappings. Growing focus on research and development is expected to create significant opportunities in the fast food wrapping paper market in the near future.

The global fast food wrapping paper market is expected to exhibit a solid growth during 2018-2026, growing at a steady 2.8% CAGR. Rising consumption of fast food products is expected to play a key role in the growth of the market. Additionally, growing demand for burgers is expected to emerge as a boon to growth. Burgers make for an ideal type of product for paper wrappings. Moreover, sandwiches are likely to emerge as a dominant force for growth in the global fast food wrapping market.

The global fast food wrapping market is expected to witness robust growth in Asia Pacific, registering 4.2% CAGR. Introduction of fast food products like burgers, sandwiches, and growing disposable income in the region is expected to drive significant demand in the region.

Fast Food Chains a Major Draw for the Fast Food Wrapping Paper Market

Fast food chains like McDonalds, Subway, and KFC are expanding their footprints globally. These fast food chains use large amounts of paper wrappings for their products. For example, Subway mainly serves their large subs in paper wrappings for convenience and with branded packaging. Additionally, due to increasing globalization, these chains are gaining increased grounds in Asia. The rising disposable income here and growth of new lifestyle involving a lot more outdoor eating is a boon for the fast food wrapping paper market. The low costs of paper wrappings and printing options for branding, are expected to create new opportunities for the global fast food wrapping paper market in the near future.