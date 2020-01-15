Foam Cups Market Size & Share Expanding Across The Globe By 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Foam Cups Market by FMI

Future Market Insights recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Foam Cups Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Foam Cups Market.

As per the report, the Foam Cups Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Foam Cups , surge in research and development and more.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-8762

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Foam Cups Market

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Foam Cups Market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Foam Cups Market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Foam Cups Market:

What is the estimated value of the Foam Cups Market in 2019?

Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Foam Cups Market?

Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Foam Cups Market in the upcoming years?

Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Foam Cups Market?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Foam Cups Market?

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-8762

key players in the foam cups market are engaging in the research and development to overcome the drawback of foam cups and provide eco-friendly solutions to the end-users.

Paper vs. Foam Cups

Foam cups contain harmful chemicals such as benzene, which is harmful to animals. The paper cups having only a thin coating of polyethylene and aren’t toxic when consumed on accident. The foam cups are not eco-friendly and less recyclable as compared to the paper cups which reduce the market share of foam cups in global disposable cups market. On the other side, the manufacturing of foam cup requires fewer resources as compared to the paper cups in terms of water, energy, cutting trees and others. The biodegradable or compostable cups are also attributed to be a worthy environmental alternative for foam cups.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global foam cups market

The global disposable cups market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 14 Billion in 2019 and anticipated to experience impressive growth in the future. In the global disposable cups market, foam cups are estimated to witness a drop in market share during 2018-2026. Asia Pacific is attributed to be the largest consumer of foam cups owing to large number of food service providers in China, India, ASEAN countries and Japan. The Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to accounts for near about 50% of global foam cups market in 2019. The demand for foam cups is expected to boost in Latin America and Middle East & Africa on the backdrop of proper establishment of recycling regulations.

Global Foam Cups Market: Segmentation

The global foam cups market is segmented on the basis of capacity, cup type, sales channel, and end-user as follows:

On the basis of size, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Up to 10 Oz

10 to 16 Oz

16 to 20 Oz

20 to 32 Oz

More than 32 Oz

On the basis of cup type, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Hot cup type

Cold cup type

On the basis of the sales channel, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental/Speciality/Discount Stores

Distributors

Online sales

On the basis of end-user, the global foam cups market has been segmented into:

Foodservice

Institutional

Household

Catering services

Global Foam Cups Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in global foam cups market are as follows:

Genpak, LLC

Master Containers, Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

CKF Inc

Dixie Consumer Products LLC

Megafoam Containers Enterprise Sdn Bhd

Pactiv LLC

Lollicup USA, Inc.

Letica Corporation

Eco-Products, Inc.

The foam cups market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The foam cups market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with foam cups market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on foam cups market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing foam cups market dynamics in the industry

In-depth foam cups market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on foam cups market performance

Must-have information for foam cups market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The global foam cups market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-8762

Reasons to Opt for Future Market Insights

One of the most established market research firms in the World

Serving domestic and international clients 24/7

Prompt and efficient customer service

Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources

Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790