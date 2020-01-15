Global Glycogen Storage Disease Type II Market Size by Type (N Late-Onset, Classic Infantile-Onset, Non-Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease), by Treatment (ERT, Gene Therapy), & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

The global glycogen storage disease type II market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The growing government initiatives for promoting and advancing glycogen storage disease type II solutions and rising R&D investment by manufacturers for the drug development are the factors driving the market growth globally. However, limited awareness about treatment methods and the high cost of therapy are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global glycogen storage disease type II market is primarily segmented based on different type, treatment, and regions. On the basis of type, the market is divided into late-onset Pompe disease, non-classic infantile-onset Pompe disease, and classic infantile-onset Pompe disease. The treatment covered in the study include enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), gene therapy, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Late-Onset Pompe Disease

* Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease

* Non-Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease

On the basis of treatment, the market is split into:

* Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

* Gene Therapy

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Amicus Therapeutics

* Genzyme Corporation

* Audentes Therapeutics

* Oxyrane

* Valerion Therapeutics

* AVROBIO, Inc.

* CENTOGENE AG

* Other Manufacturers

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes